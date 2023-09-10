WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $181.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.75.
WCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
View Our Latest Report on WESCO International
Insider Activity at WESCO International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $4,078,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 52.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WESCO International Stock Up 1.3 %
WCC stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. WESCO International has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
