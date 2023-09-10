WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $181.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.75.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $4,078,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 52.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.3 %

WCC stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56. WESCO International has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.