William Blair Begins Coverage on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,623 shares of company stock worth $6,713,208. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

