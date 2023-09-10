Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $115,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Intuit stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

