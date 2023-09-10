Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. 3,301,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

