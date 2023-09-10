Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $35.60 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 19,859,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,057,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

