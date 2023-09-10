Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 566 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 14,286,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

