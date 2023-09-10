WINkLink Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $58.97 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get WINkLink alerts:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006177 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $8,597,688.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

