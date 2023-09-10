Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Lessened by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150,169 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for approximately 17.5% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Wix.com worth $145,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $93.07 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

