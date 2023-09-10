Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $130.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WIX opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $469,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.