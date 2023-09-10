Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) versus Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Financial Review

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 12 0 2.75 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $113.19, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.81 -$424.86 million ($1.10) -84.61 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -4.31% N/A -2.19% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Summary

Wix.com beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.