Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. Takes $5.25 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 746,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Open Lending accounts for approximately 7.5% of Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 459,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of $960.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,304.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $2,978,111. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

