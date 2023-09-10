Worldcoin (WLD) Price Down 3% This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $140.55 million and $59.06 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,702,684 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,685,693.69467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.09279872 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $61,275,559.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

