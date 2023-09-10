XPO (NYSE:XPO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded XPO from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

