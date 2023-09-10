XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.29 million and $214,928.08 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

