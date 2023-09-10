Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 2.1 %
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
