Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 2.1 %

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

