ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $457,499.72

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $457,499.72 and approximately $25.73 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00096209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00048340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

