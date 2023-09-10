Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

