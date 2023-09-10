Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

