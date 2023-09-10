Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

