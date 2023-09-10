Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

