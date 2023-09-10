Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Zscaler stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

