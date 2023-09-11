101,796 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Purchased by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Viad accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Viad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Viad by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viad by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viad by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Trading Down 1.5 %

Viad stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. 9,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,207. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Viad Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

