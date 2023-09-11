12,436 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,436 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.96. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175 shares of company stock valued at $650,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

