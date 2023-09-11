125,000 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

