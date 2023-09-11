1,325 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

