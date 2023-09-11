157,987 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after buying an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Macquarie cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 645,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,313. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

