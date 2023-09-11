225,000 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 249,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,714. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

