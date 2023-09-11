23,400 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Lantheus makes up 2.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

