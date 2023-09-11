25,000 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Splunk makes up 1.3% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.79.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.16. 775,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,261. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $125.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.09, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.