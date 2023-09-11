250,000 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.37% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

