26,400 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.2% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $397.29. 300,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.20 and its 200-day moving average is $362.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

