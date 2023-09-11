2,957 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.76. The company had a trading volume of 839,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.42.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
