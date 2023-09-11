2,957 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.76. The company had a trading volume of 839,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,796. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.