3,129 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $859.05. The company had a trading volume of 976,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

