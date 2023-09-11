39,970 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,027,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,965,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,494,000.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.89 per share, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. 134,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

