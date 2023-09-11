41,471 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,137. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

