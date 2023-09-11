48,104 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 3,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup upped their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

