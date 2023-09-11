48,104 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 3,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $27,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,437,473 shares in the company, valued at $109,112,280.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on ZYME
Zymeworks Price Performance
Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 41.56%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These are the Top 3 Sectors for 3rd Quarter Profit Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.