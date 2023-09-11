4,829 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,458. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $72,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.