5,096 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.64 on Monday, hitting $274.14. The stock had a trading volume of 154,412,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,239,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.