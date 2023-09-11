55,000 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. ODP makes up about 1.0% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ODP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,647,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

ODP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $32,645.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

