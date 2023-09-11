650,000 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.73% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 3.1 %

SKWD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.82 million. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

