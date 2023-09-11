6,785 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Medtronic by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $80.86. 1,088,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

