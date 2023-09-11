688,400 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,986,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.71% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $987,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DT Midstream by 84.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in DT Midstream by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DT Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 283,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

