79,300 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Brinker International makes up approximately 1.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,817. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.