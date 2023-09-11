861,522 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 861,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for about 11.1% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

