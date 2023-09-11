9,731 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $43.08. 1,578,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.