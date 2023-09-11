Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Brandywine Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Brandywine Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

