Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 577.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.35. 13,759,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,024,340. The company has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

