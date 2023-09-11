AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.73. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,029,884 shares.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

