Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFMD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.11.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Affimed by 42.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

