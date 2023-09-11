Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vaxcyte worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.9 %

Vaxcyte stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 227,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

